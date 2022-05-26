Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passes away

American actor and producer Ray Liotta, who rose to fame by playing the lead role in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed gangster biopic Goodfellas, has died at the age of 67. His representative Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the publication, Liotta died during his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was filming Dangerous Waters. He is survived by his daughter Karsen and fiancee Jacy Nittolo.

Some of his other notable movies include The Rat Pack, Unforgettable, Cop Land, and Phoenix. He was also seen in TV shows like ER, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Casablanca, among others.

Some of his recent screen appearances include Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark, crime-thriller No Sudden Move, and Apple TV+ series Black Bird.

James Mangold, the director of Cop Land, paid tribute to Ray Liotta. He tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP.”