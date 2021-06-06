scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit-and-run

Lisa Banes' manager David Williams said she was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries.”

By: AP | New York |
Updated: June 6, 2021 1:29:35 pm
Lisa Banes, Lisa Banes deathLisa Banes appeared in a supporting role in Gone Girl. (Photo: Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Gone Girl and Cocktail actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on Friday evening as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries.”

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she’s had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.

