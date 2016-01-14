Golden Globes winning movies ‘The Revenant’, ‘Joy’ to release in India

Golden Globes 2016: Jennifer Larence won the best actress for her role in Joy, while Leonardo DiCaprio won Best actor his role in The Revenant Golden Globes 2016: Jennifer Larence won the best actress for her role in Joy, while Leonardo DiCaprio won Best actor his role in The Revenant

Golden Globe Award-winning movies ‘The Revenant’ and ‘Joy’ will hit the Indian screens soon.

Fox Star Studios will release ‘The Revenant’ on February 26, while ‘Joy’ will be released on January 22, read a statement.

‘The Revenant’, a biographical Western film set in 1823 Montana and South Dakota, bagged three awards – best drama film, best actor in a drama for Leonardo DiCaprio and best director for Alejandro González Iñárritu at the 73rd edition of the Golden Globe Awards. (See Pics of Golden Globe Award 2016 winners)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence won the Best Actress for her performance in a motion picture, musical or comedy award for her role in “Joy”, which is a story of a family across four generations, centered on the girl who becomes the woman who builds a business dynasty and becomes a matriarch in her own right.

