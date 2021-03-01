Golden Globes 2021 LIVE UPDATES: John Boyega wins Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Golden Globes 2021 award ceremony is being held at Rainbow Room in New York and Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. (Photo: HFPA)

The Golden Globes 2021 ceremony is currently underway. Like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has also affected the awards season. The ceremony will be held from both Los Angeles and New York with nominees taking part from locations around the world. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the event from Rainbow Room in New York and Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, respectively.

The nominees for the Golden Globes were revealed on February 3. This time, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association or HFPA, the organisation behind the awards, will honour films and TV shows released in 2020 and early 2021. When it comes to films, David Fincher’s gorgeous, black-and-white ode to Old Hollywood Mank has the most nominations — six.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Fincher’s collaborator on The Social Network Aaron Sorkin, has five nominations. The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman trail with four nominations.

Among TV shows, Netflix's The Crown, or more specifically its fourth season, has six nominations. Schitt's Creek is a close second with five nominations. Ozark and The Undoing both have 4 nominations.