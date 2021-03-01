scorecardresearch
Monday, March 01, 2021
Golden Globes 2021 LIVE UPDATES: John Boyega wins Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Golden Globes 2021 LIVE UPDATES: As the 78th edition of the award show takes place virtually, some of the best content on TV and cinema will be honoured. You can stream the programme on VH1, VH1 HD Comedy Central, Comedy Central HD, Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2021 7:02:40 am
Golden Globes 2021Golden Globes 2021 award ceremony is being held at Rainbow Room in New York and Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. (Photo: HFPA)

The Golden Globes 2021 ceremony is currently underway. Like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has also affected the awards season. The ceremony will be held from both Los Angeles and New York with nominees taking part from locations around the world. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the event from Rainbow Room in New York and Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, respectively.

The nominees for the Golden Globes were revealed on February 3. This time, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association or HFPA, the organisation behind the awards, will honour films and TV shows released in 2020 and early 2021. When it comes to films, David Fincher’s gorgeous, black-and-white ode to Old Hollywood Mank has the most nominations — six.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Fincher’s collaborator on The Social Network Aaron Sorkin, has five nominations. The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman trail with four nominations.

Among TV shows, Netflix’s The Crown, or more specifically its fourth season, has six nominations. Schitt’s Creek is a close second with five nominations. Ozark and The Undoing both have 4 nominations. The show can be streamed on VH1, VH1 HD Comedy Central, Comedy Central HD, Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Golden Globes here.

07:02 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Animated movie Soul takes one home!

Disney Pixar's Soul has won in the Best Motion Picture (Animated) category. 

07:01 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Daniel Kaluuya bags an award for Judas and the Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya has won in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category. 

06:59 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Catherine O'Hara wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television series

Catherine O'Hara was nominated for her performance in hit TV show Schitt's Creek. 

06:48 (IST)01 Mar 2021
John Boyega is the first winner of the awards night

John Boyega has won in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role category. He was nominated for his stellar act in the show Small Axe.  

06:46 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Mank star Amanda Seyfried walks the red carpet

Amanda Seyfried's gown is stealing the show!

06:43 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Golden Globe nominee Kaley Cuoco looks stunning

Golden Globe nominee Kaley Cuoco is a complete stunner in her floor-length dress.

06:37 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Maya Rudolph looks ravishing

Actor and comedienne Maya Rudolph is a sight to behold as she walks the red carpet of Golden Globes.

06:31 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Golden Globes host Amy Poehler strikes a pose

The host, Amy Poehler, graces the red carpet of the awards ceremony.

06:28 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Watch the awards ceremony here!

Here is where all the Golden Globes magic is taking place.

06:23 (IST)01 Mar 2021
The 78th edition of the Golden Globes is now live!

The 2021 edition of the Golden Globes has begun. Here the Golden Globes panel can be seen discussing how for the first time ever three female directors have been nominated in the Best Director category. 

Riz Ahmed, who is nominated for his performance in Sound of Metal, earlier spoke about the honour. He said while speaking to Associated Press, "I feel like there are some hidden gifts in this difficult time. With the awards this year, I think some of the bigger films that might have been released this year or taken up a lot of an audience’s bandwidth got pushed so I think it’s an opportunity to shine a light on some smaller movies. I think you can always find the opportunity in the obstacle.”

Maria Bakalova, the young Bulgarian actor who broke out with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, had also spoken to Associated Press. She said, "We’ve been praying, we’ve been hoping, we’ve been dreaming, but even in our wildest dreams we didn’t think something like this could happen to people from Eastern Europe.”

Golden Globes can be pretty predictable, and most awards are given to firm favourites --films and shows that have excelled in prestigious film festivals. But sometimes, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association manages to pull off surprises. Golden Globes 2021 award ceremony is streaming on VH1, VH1 HD Comedy Central, Comedy Central HD, Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD.

