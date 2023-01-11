scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR give standing ovation to Argentina 1985 as they lose Golden Globe to the film

While RRR lost Golden Globe in the Best Non-English Language Film category to Argentina 1985, they did win the coveted trophy in Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu.

rrrRRR team are in the US for the Golden Globes ceremony. (Photo: Telugu Film Nagar/Twitter)
Listen to this article
RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR give standing ovation to Argentina 1985 as they lose Golden Globe to the film
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The RRR team are a gracious bunch. After losing out the Golden Globes trophy to Argentine film Argentina 1985 in the category of Non-English Language Film, RRR’s lead stars Ram Charan-Jr NTR were seen giving a standing ovation to the winning team. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR got up from their seats to acknowledge Argentina’s win, and stayed till the winners took to the stage and began their speech. However, director SS Rajamouli did not get up. The said video was shared by The Hollywood Reporter’s journalist Chris Gardner on Twitter.

RRR was also nominated in the Original Song category for the dance number Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, which it ended up winning, beating the likes of American singing sensations such as Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Later, Rihanna was also seen congratulating the RRR team as she passed by their table along with her partner and musician ASAP Rocky.

At the red carpet event of the Golden Globes, Jr NTR had opened up about shooting Naatu Naatu, and said, “We shot it on the last leg of the film. We were tortured for 65 nights. We were beating each other, me and Ram Charan — we were killing each other and then it started with apologising — SS Rajamouli really wanted us to hate each other. Finally, by the 21st or 22nd night, we stopped apologising and said let’s get it done. And that’s when he brings his bazooka, called Naatu Naatu. We’ve done complicated steps, but Naatu Naatu is not about the steps being complicated, it was the synchronisation, which Rajamouli stressed on.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Also Read |SS Rajamouli’s RRR loses Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Film to Argentina 1985

After their Globes nomination, RRR is now one step closer to getting nominated for the prestigious Oscars, which will be held on March 12 in the US. The film has been submitted to the Academy in various categories, including that of Best Actor (for both Ram Charan and Jr NTR), Best Picture as well, as Best Director for filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:40 IST
Next Story

SC to hear petition challenging Bihar’s caste survey next Friday

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan arrive for the ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close