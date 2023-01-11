Golden Globes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Will SS Rajamouli’s RRR win two trophies at the ceremony?

Golden Globes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The 80th Golden Globe Awards are being held in Los Angeles on January 11 (IST). The ceremony is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Indian film RRR has received two nominations at the prestigious award ceremony under the categories Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Music director MM Keeravani, and singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj are nominated in this category.

In the Best Non-English Language Film category, RRR is facing competition against Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina’s Argentina 1985, Belgium’s Close, and South Korea’s Decision to Leave.

In the Best Original Song category, ‘Naatu Naatu’ is competing against – ‘Carolina’ (Taylor Swift) from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, ‘Hold My Hand’ (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick and ‘Lift Me Up’ (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and MM Keeravani all participated in a Q&A session at Los Angeles’ Chinese Theatres days before the ceremony. The director has been stationed in LA for the last few months as he is participating in the Oscar campaign of the film.