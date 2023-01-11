scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023
Live now

Golden Globes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Will SS Rajamouli’s RRR win two trophies at the ceremony?

Golden Globes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: SS Rajamouli's RRR is nominated in two categories at the prestigious awards - Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film.

By: Entertainment Desk
Updated: January 11, 2023 6:35:13 am
golden globes 2023, RRRGolden Globes 2023 Live Updates: SS Rajamouli's RRR could win two trophies at the 80th Golden Globes.

Golden Globes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The 80th Golden Globe Awards are being held in Los Angeles on January 11 (IST). The ceremony is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Indian film RRR has received two nominations at the prestigious award ceremony under the categories Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Music director MM Keeravani, and singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj are nominated in this category.

In the Best Non-English Language Film category, RRR is facing competition against Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina’s Argentina 1985, Belgium’s Close, and South Korea’s Decision to Leave.

Also Read |Tarnished Golden Globes aim to regain role as Hollywood’s ‘party of the year’

In the Best Original Song category, ‘Naatu Naatu’ is competing against – ‘Carolina’ (Taylor Swift) from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,  ‘Hold My Hand’ (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick and ‘Lift Me Up’ (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and MM Keeravani all participated in a Q&A session at Los Angeles’ Chinese Theatres days before the ceremony. The director has been stationed in LA for the last few months as he is participating in the Oscar campaign of the film.

Live Blog

Check out all the latest updates about the 80th Golden Globes here:

06:35 (IST)11 Jan 2023
Golden Globes 2023: Jerrod Carmichael opens the show

Jerrod Carmichael is the host for the Golden Globes 2023. The ceremony has started.

06:31 (IST)11 Jan 2023
SS Rajamouli opens up about the reaction from the West

SS Rajamouli says "this never happened for an Indian film, or even for an American film" as he talks about people getting out of their seats and dancing to Naatu Naatu in theatres.

06:19 (IST)11 Jan 2023
Golden Globes 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin is the most nominated film at the ceremony

The Banshees of Inisherin has eight nominations at the Golden Globes 2023.

06:08 (IST)11 Jan 2023
James Cameron, Steven Spielberg at the Golden Globes 2023

James Cameron and Steven Spielberg have both been nominated at the Globes 2023.

06:00 (IST)11 Jan 2023
Ram Charan 'absolutely' wants to play a Marvel superhero

Ram Charan reveals he wants to play Tony Stark.

05:56 (IST)11 Jan 2023
Golden Globes 2023: How to watch

Viewers in India can watch the Golden Globe Awards 2023 on Lionsgate Play.

05:51 (IST)11 Jan 2023
Golden Globes 2023: RRR has two nominations

RRR might win two awards at the 2023 Golden Globes. The film has a nomination for Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film.

05:40 (IST)11 Jan 2023
Golden Globes 2023: Check out the group photo of Team RRR

RRR team is at the Golden Globes 2023.

More from Entertainment
Kapil Sharma reveals a girl left her husband at the altar thanks to Vikas...
Kapil Sharma reveals a girl left her husband at the altar thanks to Vikas...
Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally: ‘Vijay has a humongous fan following, ...
Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally: ‘Vijay has a humongous fan following, ...
Gauri Khan ‘can’t stop listening’ to this song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Path...
Gauri Khan ‘can’t stop listening’ to this song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Path...
Beau is Afraid trailer: Joaquin Phoenix stars in Ari Aster’s promising, o...
Beau is Afraid trailer: Joaquin Phoenix stars in Ari Aster’s promising, o...
The Last of Us review roundup: Critics call Pedro Pascal-Bella Ramsey&#82...
The Last of Us review roundup: Critics call Pedro Pascal-Bella Ramsey&#82...
More from Entertainment >>
05:38 (IST)11 Jan 2023
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR are on the Golden Globes red carpet

The team of RRR is on the Golden Globes red carpet.

For viewers in India, the red carpet begins at 5:30 am on January 11. The actual ceremony will begin at 6:30 am.

The awards will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on NBC and Peacock in the US. It can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.

The Golden Globes are organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony, and Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan are presenters for the ceremony.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 05:34 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close