Golden Globes 2023 top 5 highlights, from RRR’s historic win to Jerrod Carmichael’s gasp-inducing joke about Tom Cruise

The Golden Globes returned with a live presentation after being blacklisted for a year, and spent nearly four hours repenting for past sins. The awards, dubbed as Hollywood’s party of the year, courted controversy some time ago, when a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the governing body (the Hollywood Foreign Press Association) did not have a single Black member.

The awards were subsequently boycotted by Hollywood talent, their agencies, and the press. It was only after the HFPA introduced several behind-the-scenes changes that the industry warmed up to them once again. Major heavy-hitters returned for this year’s show, which made it a point to have a Black (and gay) presenter, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and honoured the legendary Eddie Murphy with a lifetime achievement award.

Additionally, many of the winners, including India’s MM Keeravani, were persons of colour. The music composer made history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, even though RRR couldn’t pick up both the awards that it had been nominated for.

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans won the Globe for Best Picture – Drama, while HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, won the award for Best Series – Drama. Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Austin Butler won lead acting awards.

Here are some of the highlights from the 80th Golden Globes

RRR

India’s most prominent global hit this year, director SS Rajamouli’s historical epic was nominated in two categories at the Globes. MM Keeravani won for Best Original Song, but the film lost out to Argentina’s Argentina, 1985 in the Best Non-English Language Film category. The team had a ball though, and they can now add Rihanna to their list of admirers.

Watch | Rihanna congratulates RRR team after losing to Naatu Naatu

No-shows

Even though the majority of the industry appeared to have forgiven the HFPA, there were some notable absentees, especially among the winners. Amanda Seyfried, who won for The Dropout; Blanchett, who won for TAR; Zendaya, who won for Euphoria; and Kevin Costner, who won for Yellowstone, didn’t come to receive their awards. The presenters made it a point to note that they were all busy working, or otherwise engaged. But Regina Hall couldn’t put with the pretence as she informed the crowd why Costner couldn’t make it (he chose to stay in because it had rained).

Host Jerrod Carmichael’s punchlines

The first joke that Carmichael made was a punch-up against the HFPA; he said that the only reason he was hosting is because he’s Black. Carmichael, whose confessional-style comedy special Rothaniel was among the most acclaimed pieces of standup last year, also took no-holds barred jabs at big-shots. At one point, he walked onto the stage holding three Golden Globe statues, and said that they were the ones that Tom Cruise had returned in protest last year, and wondered if the trophies could be exchanged for information about the missing wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Shelly has been missing since 2007.

Carmichael also cracked a rather dark joke about the late singer Whitney Houston, remarking that the venue for the Globes is the same hotel where she died.

Not just Carmichael, but also Cecil B DeMille awardee Eddie Murphy went out with a bang, when he revealed his ‘blueprint’ for a long and successful life. First, he said, pay your taxes. Second, mind your business. And third, keep Will Smith’s wife name ‘out your f**king mouth’. He was taking a jab at Smith’s infamous slap against Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech

Actor Sean Penn introduced Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, who gave a virtual speech about a potential third World War. “If the freedom to dream was a spear, I proudly present a human being who tonight represents that spear’s most honed tip,” Penn said in his introduction of the president, who has led his people from the front amid Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky said, “It is now 2023, and the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the time is coming, and it is already clear who will win. There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely tell you who was the best in the previous year: It was you. The free people of the free world. Those who united around the support of the free… in our common struggle for freedom, democracy, for the right to live. The first World War claimed millions of lives. The second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third World War. It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression. On our land, we will make it together… We hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day. The day of our victory, celebrating.”

F-bombs

Because the Golden Globes are aired live on TV, swearing isn’t permitted. But because they’re an alcohol-fuelled event where everyone gets increasingly inebriated as the evening wears on, slip-ups are common.

NBC would be prepared to dish out fines for the repeated F-bombs that were dropped during the live show. The streak was initiated by none other than host Carmichael himself, as he scolded the crowd for not having taken their seats on time. Murphy got a standing ovation for his punchline about Smith, while Jennifer Coolidge doubled down on her klutzy personality in her speech, but apologised when she uttered the F-word.