Golden Globes 2023: When and where can you watch the prestigious awards show

The Golden Globes will return with its 80th edition on January 10, (January 11 for India). In 2022, the awards were not broadcast owing to protests against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which was criticised for the lack of diversity among nominees. The event was boycotted by media companies, actors, and creatives. The award ceremony was held in private and winners were announced in a press release.

This time, the prestigious awards function is even more special as SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated in two categories. The film has earned two nominations for Best Original song for Naatu Naatu and Best Picture — Non-English language. The Golden Globes are an important precursor to the Academy Awards, so these nominations matter all the more for RRR.

When will the ceremony be held

The Golden Globes will be held on January 10 8pm ET (January 11, 5:30 am IST). The red carpet appearances will begin by 5:30 am and the actual ceremony will begin by 6:30 am.

Where can you watch it?

The awards will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on NBC and Peacock in the US. It can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.

The Golden Globes are organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony, and Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan are presenters for the ceremony.