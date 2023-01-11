scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Golden Globe Awards 2023 complete winners list; RRR competing for Original Song, Non-English Language Film

Here's the full list of winners at the 80th Golden Globes, where SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in two categories. The award ceremony is being held in Los Angeles.

Golden Globe Awards2023 Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 11 (IST). (Photo: Golden Globe Awards/Twitter)

The 80th Golden Globe Awards are being held in California on Wednesday (IST). Indian film RRR has been nominated in two categories at the Globes – Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has been a runaway hit in the USA after it came out in Hindi on Netflix.

The Banshees of Inisherin has received eight nominations at the ceremony. Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Winners are marked in bold.

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 06:45 IST
Delhi’s OPDs report spike in respiratory complaints amid chill, pollution

