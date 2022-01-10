Golden Globes 2022 full winners list: The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Succession win big

January 10, 2022 10:06:17 am
This year, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation behind the Golden Globe awards, decided to hold the annual awards without a usual ceremony and red carpet event. The awards were announced on the social media handles and HFPA’s website.
It was perhaps a wise decision since HFPA were affected by scandal for its alleged lack of diversity. It was revealed that the organisation doesn’t have even one Black member. US network NBC refused to broadcast the ceremony, with many studios and actors also announcing boycott. It has since attempted diversification in its ranks.
The nominations were unveiled in December by the organisation’s president Helen Hoehne and rapper Snoop Dogg.
The awards honoured films and TV shows released in 2021. While television was the major source of entertainment in 2020 since nearly every film theatre in the world was closed for the better part of the year, 2021 saw the return of cinemas with many movies earning big bucks.
But still, the TV medium garnered even more attention as people who would rather go see movies in theatre had to contend themselves with serialised entertainment.
Heading into the event, Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog and Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film Belfast led nominations with seven nods each. HBO’s satirical series Succession received five nods. The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Succession emerged as the big winners with 3 trophies each.
2021 saw a lot of quality television and cinema and here is how HFPA awarded excellence.
Best motion picture — drama
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog” – WINNER
Actor in a motion picture — drama
Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)
Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
Will Smith (“King Richard”) – WINNER
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Actress in a motion picture — drama
Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) – WINNER
Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
“Cyrano”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Tick, Tick…Boom!”
“West Side Story” – WINNER
Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”) – WINNER
Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)
Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)
Emma Stone (“Cruella”)
Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) – WINNER
Supporting actor in a motion picture
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)
Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) – WINNER
Supporting actress in a motion picture
Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) – WINNER
Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
Director — motion picture
Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) – WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)
Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)
Screenplay — motion picture
“Being the Ricardos”
“Belfast” – WINNER
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Power of the Dog”
Motion picture — foreign language
“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)
“Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan) – WINNER
“The Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)
“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)
“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)
Motion picture — animated
“Encanto” – WINNER
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Original score — motion picture
“Dune” — Hans Zimmer – WINNER
“Encanto” — Germaine Franco
“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat
“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias
“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood
Original song — motion picture
“Be Alive” from “King Richard”
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – WINNER
Television series — drama
“Lupin”
“The Morning Show”
“Pose”
“Squid Game”
“Succession” – WINNER
Actor in a television series — drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – WINNER
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Actress in a television series — drama
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose” – WINNER
Television series — musical or comedy
“The Great”
“Hacks” – WINNER
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Reservation Dogs”
“Ted Lasso”
Actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – WINNER
Actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Hannah Einbeinder, “Hacks”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” – WINNER
Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
“Dopesick”
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
“Maid”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Underground Railroad” – WINNER
Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – WINNER
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” – WINNER
Supporting actor — television
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game” – WINNER
Supporting actress — television
Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
Sarah Snook, “Succession” – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
