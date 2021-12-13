Golden Globes 2022: The complete list of nominations

Updated: December 13, 2021 8:49:11 pm
After receiving intense backlash for lack of diversity among its members, the Golden Globes are said to begin the award season with the new year once again. While its location and what kind of event the Globes will be this time around is still to be determined, the committee seems eager to start a fresh award season. On Monday, Golden Globes nominees were announced.
Here is the complete list of nominations from the event:
Best motion picture — drama
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog”
Actor in a motion picture — drama
Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)
Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
Will Smith (“King Richard”)
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Actress in a motion picture — drama
Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
“Cyrano”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Tick, Tick…Boom!”
“West Side Story”
Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)
Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)
Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)
Emma Stone (“Cruella”)
Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)
Supporting actor in a motion picture
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)
Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Supporting actress in a motion picture
Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
Director — motion picture
Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)
Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)
Screenplay — motion picture
“Being the Ricardos”
“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Power of the Dog”
Motion picture — foreign language
“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)
“Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)
“The Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)
“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)
“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)
Motion picture — animated
“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Original score — motion picture
“Dune” — Hans Zimmer
“Encanto” — Germaine Franco
“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat
“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias
“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood
Original song — motion picture
“Be Alive” from “King Richard”
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”
Television series — drama
“Lupin”
“The Morning Show”
“Pose”
“Squid Game”
“Succession”
Actor in a television series — drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Actress in a television series — drama
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”
Television series — musical or comedy
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Reservation Dogs”
“Ted Lasso”
Actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Hannah Einbeinder, “Hacks”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
“Dopesick”
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
“Maid”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Underground Railroad”
Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Supporting actor — television
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”
Supporting actress — television
Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
The Golden Globes is said to take place on January 9 in the US.
