Golden Globes 2021 to be held on February 28

Golden Globes 2021 will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Golden Globes 2021 will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The Golden Globes is refusing to let coronavirus pandemic get in the way of its party.

The ceremony will be held on February 28, 2021, in Beverly Hills with previously announced hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said on Monday.

The date, as with that of other awards, had been delayed amid the coronavirus disruption. But with the Academy Awards having staked out April 25 last week, the Globes jumped on the February date the Oscars had previously held.

The Golden Globes, set in a hotel ballroom that’s arranged more like an oversized dinner party with drinks than a formal ceremony, positions itself as the freewheeling start to awards season. Exactly which movies and TV shows will be eligible for honours remains to be seen, given the coronavirus-caused delay in production and movie theater screenings that’s only now easing.

Organizers said they will provide guidance on eligibility, the voting period and the timing of the nominations announcement but didn’t specify when.

