Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Snubs and surprises

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominations for Golden Globes 2021 on Wednesday. As always, there were a few snubs and surprises.

Snub: Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee’s acclaimed war drama surprisingly did not receive a single nod. The film, about four Vietnam War veterans, received crazy good reviews and was also deemed timely due to its handling of race, and theatrical release not long after the George Floyd incident.

Snub: One Night in Miami

Regina King’s assured directorial debut One Night in Miami, about a fictitious meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke, was expected to score multiple Golden Globe nods, and it did. But it could not score the coveted best picture nomination.

Surprise: Jared Leto for The Little Things

The Little Things came out only a few days ago, and Leto has a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the movie. His work was not particularly singled out by critics for praise.

Snub: Minari

Steven Yeun’s critically acclaimed immigrant drama Minari is about a South Korean family in 1980s’ rural America. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s critical reception is near-perfect with a 99 per cent score. Even then, Minari could not get any acknowledgement from HFPA apart from a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category (despite being an American production).

Snub: What We Do in the Shadows

Easily one of the most consistently funny comedy TV series right now, the vampire mockumentary show What We Do in the Shadows also failed to garner a Golden Globe nod.

Surprise: Al Pacino for Hunters

There is no doubt that Al Pacino is a legendary actor, but Hunters is far from his best work. He scored a nomination in the Best Television Actor – Drama Series category.

Snub: Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country

Jonathan Majors delivered an outstanding performance in the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country. However, that was overlooked by HFPA. The series, however, did score the well-deserved best drama series nomination.