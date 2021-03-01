Golden Globes 2021: A review

As it happens nearly every year, this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony was preceded by controversy. The Time’s Up movement had earlier criticised Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for the lack of diversity in the organisation. A tweet from the official Time’s Up handle read, “Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Not a Single Black Member Out of 87. A cosmetic fix isn’t enough.”

While the road ahead is long and hard, this time Golden Globes did feature a lot of Black actors and filmmakers on the winners list, a clear improvement from last year. The ceremony’s first two awards were bestowed on actors Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega. The former won for the HBO Max movie Judas and the Black Messiah and the latter for Small Axe.

Kaluuya’s comments about his win went unheard as the transmission suffering technical issues. The audio quality for the rest of the ceremony suffered as well.

Soul, featuring a mostly African-American cast, won in the best animated film category, though that was not at all a surprise.

The ceremony was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from New York and Beverly Hills, respectively. Due to the pandemic, most of the celebrities attended virtually.

Streaming services are increasingly dominating the entertainment landscape, and this year was no different.

Netflix’s The Crown, Peter Morgan’s period drama series that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, won four trophies, including Best Drama. The number is the biggest for any movie of TV show. Schitt’s Creek and The Queen’s Gambit and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland and Soul took two trophies each.

Chadwick Boseman, the late actor best known for Black Panther, was posthumously honoured for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His wife Simone took the award on his behalf.

Bob Odenkirk, sadly, went unrewarded this year as well, despite the astoundingly good work he has been doing as Jimmy McGill on Better Call Saul. This was his fourth nomination.

Emma Corrin’s victory over Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer was probably the biggest upset of the eventing, though few in good conscience can deny the young actor did not deserve the honour.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who won best actor in a musical or comedy, talked effusively about the talent of his co-star, before revealing that he was talking about Rudy Giuliani. He said, “I’ve got to say, this movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius. I’m talking about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.”