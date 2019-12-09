Golden Globes 2020: The complete nominations list

The nominations for Golden Globes 2020 was announced on Monday by Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen. The awards honour the best in film and television. Ricky Gervais will host the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on January 5 in Beverly Hilton. Here are the nominees of all the major categories.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Parasite
Les Misérables
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Andrew Scott
Stellan Skarsgård
Henry Winkler
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Thomas Newman (1917)
Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman)
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen II)
“Spirit” (The Lion King)
“Stand Up” (Harriet)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Toni Collette
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Ben Platt (The Politician)
Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
