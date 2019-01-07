Golden Globes 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Lady Gaga wins Best Original Song award

Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, the Golden Globe Awards 2019 is currently being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
While the Dick Cheney biopic Vice is leading the Musical or Comedy category with six nominations, BlacKkKlansman and A Star Is Born are the frontrunners in the Drama category with five nominations each. Other favourites in the movies category are Bohemian Rhapsody and The Favourite.
In the TV category, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is leading the pack with four nominations. Other favourites in the TV category are The Americans, Homecoming, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sharp Objects.
While Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) are expected to take home top acting honours in the Drama category, Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Christian Bale (Vice) are favourites in the Musical or Comedy category.
Lady Gaga takes home Best Original Song award
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt win Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for A Star Is Born song "Shallow".
Best Original Score - Motion Picture award
Justin Hurwitz win the Best Original Score - Motion Picture award for First Man.
Golden Globes hosts take potshots at Oscars
Golden Globes 2019 hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg mention the Oscar host controversy in their opening monologue. Oh and Samberg remark that they are hosting Globes as they are the only celebrities who have not tweeted something controversial.
Patricia Arquette wins
Patricia Arquette takes home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television award for her performance in Escape at Dannemora.
Ben Whishaw grabs an award
Ben Whishaw wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for his performance in A Very English Scandal.
Best Animated Film award
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wins the Best Motion Picture Animated award.
Best Series (Drama) award
FX show The Americans takes home the Best Series (Drama) award.
Best Actor, TV Series, Drama award
Richard Madden wins the Best Actor, TV Series, Drama award for his performance in BBC show Bodyguard.
Best Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy award
Michael Douglas wins the Best Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy award for his performance in Netflix's The Kominsky Method.
It is Malek vs Cooper in the Best Actor (Drama) category
While Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Lucas Hedges, Rami Malek and John David Washington will vie for the Best Actor (Drama) award, Christian Bale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Viggo Mortensen, Robert Redford and John C. Reilly are competing for the Best Actor (Comedy or Musical) award.
Gaga and Colman to take home Best Actress awards?
While Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Rosamund Pike will vie for the Best Actress (Drama) award, Emily Blunt, Olivia Colman, Elsie Fisher, Charlize Theron and Constance Wu are competing for the Best Actress (Comedy or Musical) award.
Will A Star Is Born and Vice win big?
While Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born will vie for the Best Drama award, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns and Vice are competing for the Best Comedy or Musical award.