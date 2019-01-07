Golden Globes 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Lady Gaga wins Best Original Song award

Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, the Golden Globe Awards 2019 is currently being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

While the Dick Cheney biopic Vice is leading the Musical or Comedy category with six nominations, BlacKkKlansman and A Star Is Born are the frontrunners in the Drama category with five nominations each. Other favourites in the movies category are Bohemian Rhapsody and The Favourite.

In the TV category, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is leading the pack with four nominations. Other favourites in the TV category are The Americans, Homecoming, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sharp Objects.

While Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) are expected to take home top acting honours in the Drama category, Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Christian Bale (Vice) are favourites in the Musical or Comedy category.