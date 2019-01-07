Golden Globes 2019: Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody win big

One of the biggest award ceremonies of Hollywood was held on Monday at Beverly Hills, California. Hosted by the talented duo of Sandra Oh (who also took home an award for her performance in Killing Eve) and Andy Samberg, the big night saw the who’s who of the industry attending the event.

While one of the earliest wins of the night belonged to veteran star Michael Douglas for his performance in Netflix’s The Krominsky Method as Sandy Kominsky (incidentally, the show also won best TV comedy series later in the night), English actor Ben Whishaw won a Globe for A Very English Scandal. Patricia Arquette was honoured for her role in Escape at Dannemora and Scottish star Richard Madden bagged a Globe for his performance in the acclaimed show Bodyguard.

The Best Television series in the drama category was won by The Americans. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’s Darren Criss won the Best Actor in a TV Limited Series or Movie. The show took home the coveted Globe for being the Best Limited Television Series as well.

A euphoric @ItsRamiMalek was kind enough to make his first stop after winning to talk with the HFPA about his #GoldenGlobes win!

Television and comedic legend Carol Burnett said she was living her childhood dream when she was honoured with inaugural Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes. The trophy was presented by Oscar-nominated actor Steve Carell, who said that Hollywood’s Mr Nice Guy Tom Hanks looks like a j**k when compared with Burnett.

However, one of the highlights of the function was when American pop singer Lady Gaga gave an emotional speech after A Star is Born song “Shallow” was declared the Best Original Song, Motion Picture. “As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter,” Gaga said as she accepted her award.

Justin Hurwitz’s critically acclaimed First Man won the Best Original Score award, while the Black Panther lead cast took the stage to announce Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Best Motion Picture Animated. If Beale Street Could Talk’s Regina King won for Best Supporting Film Actress, while Hollywood star Christian Bale won a Globe for portraying former American Vice President Dick Cheney in the Adam McKay directorial The Vice. The actor expressed his gratitude to his wife for putting up with him and to Satan for inspiration. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Roma stole everyone’s thunder as it bagged two big awards of the night. The movie won the Best Foreign Language Film, while its director Alfonso Cuaron took the award for Best Director.

Jeff Bridges gave a shout out to the Coen brothers for giving him one of his career-defining characters as the Dude in the 1998 The Big Lebowski as he was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jeff Bridges gave a shout out to the Coen brothers for giving him one of his career-defining characters as the Dude in the 1998 The Big Lebowski as he was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

On the other hand, Olivia Colman took home her second Globe with her portrayal as Queen Anne in the period dramedy The Favourite. Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali starrer Green Book won in the category of Best Film Comedy or Musical. The film’s plot revolves around the unlikely but heartwarming friendship between the lead characters and is set in the 60s. “This story, when I heard it, gave me hope, and I wanted to share that hope with you. We’re still living in divided times, perhaps more than ever,” said filmmaker Peter Farrelly as he accepted the award.

Veteran star Glenn Close bagged the Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for her performance in The Wife. This is the third Globe for Close, who had last won for TV show Damages. The star also got a thunderous applause as she raised the significance of women pursuing their passions relentlessly in her acceptance speech.

But the biggest win of the night belonged to the Bryan Singer directorial and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which took home two awards. While Rami Malek bagged a Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama), the movie also won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) award.