Golden Globes 2020 winners list LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Chopra presents Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy award

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 77th Golden Globe Awards is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony honours the best in American film and television.

In movies, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story leads the nominations with six nominations followed by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five nominations each. Todd Philips’s Joker and Fernando Meirelles’ The Two Popes have four nominations each.

This year, the announcement of nominations received criticism as no women were nominated in the Best Director and Best Screenplay category.

In television, the nominations are led by The Crown, Chernobyl and Unbelievable with four nominations each. Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show and Succession follow with three nominations each.

This will be the fifth time that Ricky Gervais will host the ceremony.

This year the Cecil B. DeMille Award will be presented to actor Tom Hanks. He has also been nominated in the Supporting Actor category for his performance in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The Carol Burnett Award will be presented to Ellen DeGeneres.

The list of presenters includes Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Pierce Brosnan, Amy Poehler, Salma Hayek, Margot Robbie among others.