Golden Globes 2020 winners list LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Chopra presents Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy award

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 77th Golden Globe Awards is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony honours the best in American film and television.
In movies, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story leads the nominations with six nominations followed by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five nominations each. Todd Philips’s Joker and Fernando Meirelles’ The Two Popes have four nominations each.
This year, the announcement of nominations received criticism as no women were nominated in the Best Director and Best Screenplay category.
In television, the nominations are led by The Crown, Chernobyl and Unbelievable with four nominations each. Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show and Succession follow with three nominations each.
This will be the fifth time that Ricky Gervais will host the ceremony.
This year the Cecil B. DeMille Award will be presented to actor Tom Hanks. He has also been nominated in the Supporting Actor category for his performance in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The Carol Burnett Award will be presented to Ellen DeGeneres.
The list of presenters includes Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Pierce Brosnan, Amy Poehler, Salma Hayek, Margot Robbie among others.
Highlights
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas present the award for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy. The award goes to Fleabag.
Laura Dern wins the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Marriage Story.
(Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Missing Link wins Best Motion Picture - Animated award. Amy Poehler and Taylor Swift present the award.
Quentin Tarantino wins Best Screenplay - Motion Picture award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor present the award.
Tim Allen and Lauren Graham present the award to Brian Cox for HBO's Succession.
"Television inspired and influenced everything that I am today...All I've ever wanted to do is make people feel good and laugh," EllenDeGeneres said after receiving the award.
Ellen DeGeneres is honoured with Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes. KateMcKinnon presents the award.
Bong Joon-ho's Parasite wins Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language award at the Golden Globes.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award for her performance in Fleabag
HBO's Succession wins Best Television Series - Drama award.
Stellan Skarsgård wins the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for his performance in Chernobyl.
Russell Crowe wins the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television award for his performance in The Loudest Voice.
Ramy Youssef wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award for his performance in Ramy.