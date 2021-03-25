Godzilla vs Kong: Who won when the two iconic movie monsters fought the last time?

Godzilla vs Kong, the fourth movie in the MonsterVerse, is almost upon us, and the fans have chosen their sides. The early reactions are quite positive and we just cannot wait to find out who comes out on top in this clash of the titans.

The reason behind the conflict has not been made clear yet other than the fact that something has made Godzilla crazy and he is destroying everyone and everything in his path. And only Kong stands in his way. Whatever the reason, we know the encounters between the two titans are going to be incredible.

But this is not the first time these two creatures have fought on the big screen. That happened first in the 1962 film King Kong vs. Godzilla.

A Japanese “kaiju” (basically giant monsters) film, it was directed by Ishirō Honda, who had earlier co-created the Godzilla franchise.

The film had a certain Mr. Tako, the boss of Pacific Pharmaceuticals, who heard about a giant monster in Faro Island. Thinking of filming the said monster to boost the ratings of his TV show, he immediately sends two men to bring back the monster. They do that when they discover he can be put to sleep immediately if he is given the juice of a local berry

Meanwhile, an American submarine called Seahawk gets caught in an iceberg. But that iceberg, you guessed it, collapses and reveals Godzilla. The stage is set for the big battle.

Godzilla arrives in Japan and does what he does best: wrecking everything in sight. Kong confronts Godzilla by throwing giant rocks at him. But Godzilla responds with his atomic breath, and Kong retreats.

Later, Kong is dropped in front of Godzilla and the two engage in the final battle. Godzilla looks like it has the upper hand, and Kong is almost killed. A bolt of lightning strikes Kong and he is revived (weird things happened in monster movies back then). He proceeds to engage in battle with Godzilla again and they resume fighting in the Pacific Ocean. Only Kong emerges to the surface. Did Godzilla survive? We are not told.

Godzilla vs Kong release in India on March 24.