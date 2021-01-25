Godzilla vs Kong trailer: A battle for the ages

The trailer of the highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong is out. The Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown-starrer promises to be a feast for the eyes, especially with its tease of the massive battle between Godzilla and Kong.

The Adam Wingard directorial seems to have a predictable storyline, with Kong being projected as this nourishing mother figure who has vowed to protect a human child after forging an unlikely, unfathomable bond with her. Godzilla is the big bad guy who has set its heart upon destroying the planet. Humans and Kong join forces to outwit the undefinable strength of Godzilla. But the million-dollar question is, whether they will succeed.

Despite the somewhat predictable narrative, it is hard not to get enraptured by the huge beasts. As the synopsis rightly puts it, they do appear to be “mythic”. If nothing else, at least Gozilla vs Kong will leave us entertained, and as a byproduct, help revive Hollywood with its big box office numbers. At least that’s the hope.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Legends collide in Godzilla vs Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs Kong will release later this year.