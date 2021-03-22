Godzilla vs Kong early reactions are in and they’re glowing: ‘Watch it on the biggest screen if possible’

The early reactions to the upcoming monster movie Godzilla vs Kong are here, and they are pretty glowing. The Adam Wingard film is the fourth entry in the MonsterVerse and it depicts the conflict between Godzilla and Kong — two alpha titans.

MonsterVerse is a cinematic universe that began with 2014’s Godzilla. It was created by Legendary Entertainment, and Warner Bros co-produces and distributes its movies. Godzilla was followed by Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The early reactions are quite positive, thought critics note that the film struggles to handle its human interactions even as the monster vs monster action, the film’s selling point, is perfect.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “Watched #Godzilla fight #Kong for the first time in my living room and while I have a decent set up this movie demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. If you can find a theater you feel safe to visit def see this on a movie screen.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote, “I’ve seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful — huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies.”

io9’s Germain Lussier wrote, “Godzilla vs. Kong has excellent action and effects. The story is crazy ambitious and at times achieves some unique sci-fi-coolness. I’d watch it again for that stuff but most of the human angles are so overstuffed, illogical and pointless, it constantly took me out of it.”

Godzilla vs Kong will hit Indian theatres on March 24.