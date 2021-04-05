Godzilla vs Kong box office collection: The monster movie inches towards Rs 50 crore mark

Godzilla vs Kong box office figures have been impressive despite the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Hollywood film Godzilla vs Kong has amassed Rs 46.58 crore at the Indian box office since its release on March 24, despite slowing down over the second weekend. The Hollywood tentpole is on its way to the impressive Rs 50 crore mark, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted on Monday the latest figures of the film. #GodzillaVsKong slows down in Weekend 2… Yet, despite the #Covid19 situation, the biz should cross ₹ 50 cr mark in coming days… [Week 2] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 1.86 cr, Sun 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 46.58 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions,” he wrote.



Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie pits the King of the Monsters and the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’ against each other. Godzilla has gone crazy for some reason and only Kong stands between him and the destruction of the world.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. It has been penned by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein.

The rising COVID-19 cases in the country haven’t registered a major impact on Godzilla vs Kong business, showing that the audience is even ready to brave a pandemic if it deems an experience worthy of the big screen.