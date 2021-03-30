Godzilla vs Kong box office collection day 6: Monster movie earns Rs 32.9 cr, passes the crucial Monday test

Godzilla vs Kong continues its box office domination as it earned Rs 3.94 crore on the sixth day, taking its total to an impressive Rs 32.90 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Tuesday the latest figures of the Hollywood tentpole on his Twitter page.

“#GodzillaVsKong stays strong on the crucial Monday… A healthy trend because Monday was Day 6 in this case, not Day 4… Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr, Sun 6.52 cr, Mon 3.94 cr [#Holi]. Total: ₹ 32.90 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions,” he wrote. Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in MonsterVerse, a cinematic universe in which Godzilla, Kong and other monsters co-exist.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie, as the title suggests, pits the King of the Monsters and the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’ against each other. Godzilla has gone crazy for some reason and only Kong stands between him and the destruction of the world.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. It has been penned by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein.

The rising COVID-19 cases in the country haven’t damped Godzilla vs Kong business, a proof that the audience will step into the theatres if it finds a cinematic experience worthy of the big screen. The film has left behind the recent Bollywood releases– John Abraham-led actioner Mumbai Saga, which was supposed to appeal to the potboiler loving, single-screen audience, and horror-comedy Roohi.

Indianexpress.com’s review of the movie read, “If you needed a rock-solid reason to return to the cinemas, Godzilla vs Kong would easily fit the bill. This monster movie would probably look spectacular wherever you watch it, but it absolutely dazzles on the big screen with epic monster-on-monster action and thunderous, almost deafening, sound effects.”