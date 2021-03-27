Godzilla vs Kong box office collection Day 3: Monster movie roars at Rs 16.02 crore

Over the weekend, Godzilla vs Kong is expected to grow on the box office. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Godzilla vs Kong is ruling the Indian box office, and demolishing the local releases in the process. After three days, its collection totals Rs 16.02 crore.

A part of Warner Bros and Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs Kong had opened domestically with Rs crore. On the second day it collected Rs 5.40 crore. Friday brought the makers of the movie Rs 4.22 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s numbers on Twitter. His tweet read, “#GodzillaVsKong remains steady on Day 3 [Fri]… Biz should gather momentum on Sat and Sun… Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr. Total: ₹ 16.02 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions.”

Over the weekend, the film is expected to grow on the box office.

The film has Godzilla, a huge reptilian monster with nuclear radiation for a breath and he is destroying everyone and everything in his path. And only Kong, a smart, giant ape, stands in his way.

The Adam Wingard directorial pits the two iconic movie monsters together. Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir star.

Indianexpress.com’s review of Godzilla vs Kong read, “Godzilla vs Kong is exactly what its trailers and promotional and marketing material said it would be: a big, thrilling, dumb action movie that no monster movie fan should miss.”