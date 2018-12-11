Godzilla King of the Monsters trailer: Get ready for an epic monster showdown

Sequel to the 2013 film Godzilla, the second trailer of Godzilla: King of the Monsters is out. Starring Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga among others, the trailer features a huge monster showdown. This will be the 35th film in the Godzilla franchise.

Watch the trailer of Godzilla: King of the Monsters here:

In the trailer, we see huge monster shadows that cover up the entire city. Godzilla will go up against the three-headed monster. As seen in many films of the same genre, the fight between the two monsters will engulf the whole city where humans will be at the receiving end as they try to stop the beasts.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, recently spoke about Godzilla: King of the Monsters at the San Diego Comic Con. She told Entertainment Weekly, “It was very different from the Demogorgon. Eleven has powers, it’s a lot less terrifying because she can just hopefully kill them. But this was on a much larger scale. I had neck problems because we were always looking up so high. So it was a larger scale, quite literally. The Demogorgon was just a tiny bit taller than me, and Godzilla and all the other monsters are a lot larger.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters releases on May 31, 2019.