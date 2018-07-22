Godzilla King of the Monsters trailer: The alpha-predator meets his match

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla and last year’s Kong: Skull Island, got a trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. And, it is downright amazing. The scale of the film – the Godzilla is a 350 feet tall beast – will boggle your mind. The trailer begins with Millie Bobby Brown (Hello, Eleven) observing the tell-tale signs of an eventual titanic battle between the Godzilla and other monsters.

Vera Farmiga’s paleobiologist Dr Emma Russell’s voiceover can be heard. She says, “Our world is changing. The mass extinction we feared has already begun and we are the cause. We are the infection.” She goes on to say that the monsters are the original and rightful rulers of the earth. “Unless all the Titans are found, our planet will perish, and so will we,” she continues.

Several other monsters make an appearance, including Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed dragon King Ghidorah, described as the ultimate nemesis of the Godzilla. The visuals are fantastic. We see Godzilla’s atomic breath that looks as beautiful as it must be destructive.

Here is the official synopsis of the film, “Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action-adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Part of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs Kong will follow this film in 2020, in which the gigantic ape Kong will engage in a battle with the Godzilla.

