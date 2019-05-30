Godzilla King of the Monsters review roundup: Critics call it an ‘unintentional comedy’

Godzilla King of the Monsters releases in theaters on May 30. This is the third film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse after Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017). Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment have already announced the next film of the franchise, Godzilla vs. Kong (2020).

Meanwhile, the early reviews of Godzilla King of the Monsters are out. Starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown, the film has received largely negative reviews.

The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee called it “a hollow piece of business masquerading as something necessary.” Lee wrote, “Within minutes of the film itself expectations start to dissipate, quickly replaced with crushing disappointment. For Godzilla: King of the Monsters is every bit as redundant as one would expect, a hollow piece of business masquerading as something necessary.” He added, “As an unintentional comedy, the film does work to a degree, filled with so much stupidity that if not for 1998’s atrocious Matthew Broderick-starring Godzilla, this would be the dumbest English language version to date.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore called this “a kaiju-sized step up from the monster’s 2014 Legendary Pictures debut.” He noted, “The film puts just about the right emphasis on this familial plot: If we can’t have comic relief, at least viewers can occasionally rest their eyes from an onslaught of beautifully designed CGI mayhem. News footage seen during the closing credits tries to imagine a world in which calmed-down Titans become a part of everyday life before flashing on a tantalizing cave painting: It seems that even in prehistoric times, humans fantasized about who would win in a showdown between a giant ape and a giant lizard.”

IGN’s Scott Collura criticised the film’s plot and wrote, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a fun exercise in giant monster madness that indulges in all the kaiju fights fans and even casual viewers could hope for. It looks amazing while also giving its human characters a chance to stay interesting amid all the battling beasties by providing them with some really cool tech — and some great one-liners among the supporting players. Unfortunately, the film’s plot is needlessly confusing, and not all that smart at times, and the lead characters could’ve used a little more fleshing out.”

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman noted, “Complaining about the storyline of a “Godzilla” movie may seem beside the point, since even the best of the Japanese films (including, yes, the restored, de-Raymond Burr-ed, original 1954 “Godzilla”) were, in a word, schlock. Yet they were schlock haunted by a weirdly masochistic metaphor. The fact that the films saw Godzilla as a stomping nuclear god made the apocalypse he caused seem like some terrible act of fate.”