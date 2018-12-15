Godzilla King of the Monsters new posters unveil Rodan, Mothra and Ghidorah

Legendary and Warner Bros have released three new posters of the upcoming monster film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The posters feature ancient monsters — or Titans — that the king is going to face.

The movie, being directed by Michael Dougherty, is going to be lot of fun not just for fans of the kaiju or Japanese movie monsters, but also for anybody looking for a damn good time at the movies.

Let’s face it, giant sentient beings battling each other and destroying cities are what summer popcorn movies are made of. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which has had Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017) till now.

The posters reveal Godzilla’s enemies — Rodan, Mothra and Ghidorah. The posters also show an aircraft in front of the monsters.

While Rodan is a titanic bird with the skeletal structure of a pterosaur, Mothra is a huge moth. But the biggest challenge the king Godzilla is going to face is the three-headed dragon, Ghidorah.

Ghidorah is traditionally Godzilla’s arch nemesis but since Kong is going to face Godzilla in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2020, we can presume this is not the case in MonsterVerse.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters releases on May 31, 2019.