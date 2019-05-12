Godzilla King of the Monsters early reactions: Critics hail the epic monsters-on-monster showdown

Early reactions for Godzilla: King of the Monsters from critics are in and they are all favourable. In fact, the critics seem positively awed by the giant monster-on-monster action the movie provides. Keep in mind, though, that the reception to early screenings of films can be unjustifiably glowing.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla and the third film in the cinematic universe known as the MonsterVerse after Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island (2017). It is all leading up to the titanic battle between Godzilla and Kong in 2020 in the movie titled Godzilla vs Kong.

It stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.

Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub wrote, “Had real issues with #godzilla (2014). The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully @Mike_Dougherty’s #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It’s everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn’t. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy.”

He added in a followup tweet, “Also the VFX in #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters are insane. I’m so impressed with what @Mike_Dougherty did with the material and monster battles and can’t wait to see it again. If you weren’t looking forward to the new @GodzillaMovie it’s time to buy tickets.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted, “#GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters ups the monster action considerably. The battle scenes are gorgeous & fierce & feel ripped from the pages of a gnarly graphic novel. You want a giant-monster movie throwdown, this is it and then some. Can’t wait for that Godzilla vs Kong movie now.”

IGN’s Terri Schwartz said, “As someone who is not by any means a Godzilla expert (this will be remedied, I swear!) I was lucky enough to see #GodzillaKingoftheMonsters in Tokyo a couple of weeks ago! If you’re looking for some Kaiju-on-Kaiju action, you won’t be disappointed.”

In India, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will release on May 31.