Godzilla King of the Monsters heading for 50 million dollar opening weekend in the US

The latest film in Legendary’s cinematic universe called the MonsterVerse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is expected to earn 50 million dollars in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. This is promising for the producers, but still the lowest in the cinematic universe.

2017’s Kong: Skull Island brought in 61 million dollars in its opening weekend. That is still way lower than what 2014’s Godzilla, which kickstarted the MonsterVerse. It had grossed a surprise 93 million dollars in its opening weekend.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed by Michael Dougherty and stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe and Zhang Ziyi.

The film has not pleased critics. It holds a 39 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation site. The consensus reads, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters delivers spectacular kaiju action — and reaffirms that cutting-edge effects are still no substitute for a good story.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave it one-and-a-half star. A part of her review reads, “The idea, to cut a long story short, is to unleash the giants — who have been “contained” at sites across the world, by secretive governments — in the hope that they will kill enough people for the survivors to live happily ever after. The thought isn’t original, but in all honestly, you can’t say you have seen this movie before. It’s imagination gone wild, in kinds, numbers, types, scales of giants, who clash everywhere from Mexico to Antarctica, and from underwater (in an Atlantis-type city, but “way, way older”) to up in the air. All of it is bathed in this uniform, dull grey that makes things hard to decipher, and harder to care for.”

The next MonsterVerse film comes next year, when Godzilla will square off against King Kong in a movie titled Godzilla vs. Kong. It is scheduled for release on Marcy 13, 2020.