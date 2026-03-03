God of War creator slams TV show’s first look, calls it ‘dumb’: ‘Don’t want to watch that show’

Amazon Prime recently revealed the first look of the “God of War” TV show, which is based on the popular “God of War” video game franchise. The poster, however, has drawn criticism from certain sections of fans online. David Jaffe, the creator of the “God of War” video games, took to his YouTube channel to slam the first look.

The poster features franchise hero Kratos, played by Ryan Hurst, standing in a forest and seemingly teaching his son, played by Callum Vinson, how to hunt. Reacting to the image, David called the first look “bad in so many ways.” He added, “I’m sure everybody’s trying real hard, [but] it’s so dumb. But let’s be incredibly clear, okay? Two things can be true. This can be a terrible image, and it is. It’s so bad in so many ways, which we’ll talk about in a moment. And Ron Moore is awesome, who is the showrunner… This guy is a juggernaut of a talented fellow. I have absolutely no doubt it is going to be a good show.”