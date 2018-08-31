Go back to Hogwarts with this Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald video

Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald will release on November 16. Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald will release on November 16.

Warner Bros has released a Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald video teasing the return of Hogwarts, the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that was the central setting of the Harry Potter films. Fantastic Beasts movies are set around 1920s and 1930s and serve as the prequel series of Harry Potter.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and continues the story of Newton Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), nicknamed Newt, who joins forces with a young Dumbledore (Jude Law) to counter the Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald, the biggest dark wizard ever until Lord Voldemort came along.

While the first film was set in New York, The Crimes of Grindelwald has a bigger, more global scale. Flashbacks recounting Newt’s younger days in Hogwarts will also be shown. And for fans of the original film series, nothing could be better than revisiting Harry Potter again. And same is the case with the lady who began it all. “I loved going back to Hogwarts, of course I did,” says JK Rowling.

“Looks very familiar to anyone who saw the Potter movies. But obviously, the teaching staff is different,” Rowling continues. Eddie Redmayne chimes in. “Those names, those stories, the histories… that sit in the back of our mind from the Potter series… begin to weave their ways into these.”

Jude Law says, “But it was a slightly odd, out-of-body experience, because I’ve watched with everyone else those classes. And suddenly to be in it… you’re in there doing it, but you look back as yourself and realise how special it was.”

“I got quite sentimental going back to Hogwarts,” JK Rowling ends the video. Fans can expect old names to crop up in the Fantastic Beasts movies and go through a similar journey once again, only this time as adults.

And this is why this series would be darker as Redmayne told Entertainment Weekly. “The most riveting aspect is the tonal change. It’s darker and more rigorous and weaving in the Potter lore we’re much more familiar with. So these characters you met in the first film are now in the wizarding world you understand more thoroughly,” Redmayne told the magazine last month.

Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald will release on November 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd