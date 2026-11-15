Glenn Close and Ridley Scott to get honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

Glenn Close will get to hold an Oscar and make an acceptance speech Sunday night after coming to the brink of winning and walking away empty-handed eight times.

Long considered among the best actors to never win an Oscar, Close, 79, will get an honorary Academy Award for a stellar five-decade career at the annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, the same complex that hosts the main ceremony.

Ridley Scott will also get an honorary Oscar. The 88-year-old director of Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator has blended popular success and prestige like few others, but he has never won despite four nominations, including best director nods for Thelma & Louise and Black Hawk Down. He is not attending the ceremony and will accept via recorded video.