Glen Powell and Joe Jonas’ Devotion to release on December 2 in India

Glen Powell and Joe Jonas-starrer Devotion will make its debut in Indian cinema halls on December 2, PVR Pictures announced Friday. Directed by JD Dillard, the war drama is based on the bestselling book by Adam Makos.

The aerial war epic tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship ultimately makes them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

The film marks the acting debut of singer Joe Jonas, a member of the pop band Jonas Brothers. Devotion also stars Jonathan Majors, Christina Jackson and Thomas Sadoski.

In the upcoming feature, Powell and Majors play the part of Hudner and Brown respectively. Jonas will star as the squadron’s class clown and Sadoski will be seen as the commanding officer. Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill have produced the film through Black Label.