Glass trailer: M Night Shyamalan’s next film is here to shatter your expectations

The full trailer of M Night Shyamalan’s upcoming horror-superhero film Glass has been released. It is the third and final film in the Eastrail 177 trilogy and Unbreakable series that have included Unbreakable and Split before. While Unbreakable was the story of Bruce Willis’ David Dunn, and Split was based on James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, Glass will be about Samuel L Jackson’s Elijah Price.

While David Dunn has superhuman strength and psychic powers, and Elijah has fragile bone structure but a superhumanly sharp brain, Crumb can transform into a destructive personality called Beast, which is also his 24th and final personality.

Sarah Paulson plays the role of Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist who finds herself confronting three men who she believes have delusions of grandeur and think they are superheroes. It is interesting to see these three together for the first time and it is fitting that they are being assessed as to whether they are insane. Dr Ellie is trying to convince them that their powers are imaginary. She does acknowledge that McAvoy’s character has two dozen identities (thanks to extreme dissociative identity disorder), but does not believe that he is anything more than human.

But all three men insist that they do have superpowers. Samuel L Jackson’s Elijah Price is clearly the main character and remains eerie and compelling. “This is not a cartoon,” says Elijah, “This is the real world. And yet, some of us still don’t die with bullets. Some of us can still bend steel. He ends the trailer with “I have been waiting for the world to see that we exist,” suggesting he plans to unleash the Beast to make the world believe that they exist.

The film looks great and all the Shyamalan staples are there. Known as a hit-or-miss director, this film seems like a hit though it is clearly early to say. Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard reprise their roles from Unbreakable.

Glass hits theatres on January 18, 2019.

