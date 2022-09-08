Glass Onion teaser: Daniel Craig is solving another murder mystery in this Knives Out follow up

The teaser trailer of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is out. Without giving anything away, Rian Johnson takes his viewers back to the world where Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is solving yet another murder mystery.

We are also introduced to the new cast members – Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. But as far as the plot is concerned, it has been tightly kept under wraps and rightly so.

Talking about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson said in a statement, “The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, ‘It’s a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.’ It’s a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you’re making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out.”

Even before the release of Knives Out in 2019, Rian had hinted that he would want to turn his film into a franchise with Daniel Craig’s detective solving different murder mysteries. After the success of the first film, two sequels were announced.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have its world premiere on September 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival. After releasing in select theatres, the film will start streaming on Netflix from December 23.