Glass Onion Knives Out Mystery first reviews: Critics hail film as a ‘brilliant funhouse mirror to our lives and times’

The slick whodunnit mystery Knives Out released in 2019 and received much praise for its Agatha Christie-like storytelling and taut narrative. The film had a star cast that featured Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Christopher Plummer among others. The sequel, Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery will hit select US theatres tomorrow, and despite its almost new cast with the exception of Craig, the murder thriller has received positive reviews.

Rian Johnson’s murder mystery takes snarky pot-shots at popular culture. Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday said the film is an “overcomplicated, but brilliantly simple funhouse mirror to our lives and times.” A part of the review reads, “By turns silly and scathing, Glass Onion once again demonstrates Johnson’s gift for critiquing culture in the name of good fun — or, perhaps more precisely, having fun by critiquing culture. With the ‘predefinite’ detective of all time as his foil, he’s held up another overcomplicated but brilliantly simple funhouse mirror to our lives and times. Glass Onion doesn’t need to be an infraction point to be amusingly, entertainingly and unfortunately all too relevant.”

Empire Online’s John Nugent said that Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery is a “comedy first, and mystery second.” “The first film seemed like a mystery with some comic peppering; this feels more like a comedy first, mystery second. Sometimes there’s a slight sense that the wackiness could have been reined in a little — there are, by our count, nine celebrity cameos drizzled throughout, plus cheeky references to celebrity product endorsements, which begins to feel a little overindulgent,” the review read.

The Guardian’s Wendy Ide referred to the sequel as “crisply mischievous.” “The real star? Johnson’s crisply mischievous screenplay, which crams in so many laughs you almost don’t notice the occasional plot holes,” reads an excerpt from the review.

AO Scott, the critic for New York Times, praised the storytelling and wrote, “I can’t say much about what happens in Glass Onion without giving away some surprises, but I can say that some of the pleasure comes from being wrong about what will happen next.”

However, some critics criticised Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery. UK Times called it ‘louder, bigger and emptier’ and The New Yorker termed it as ‘cold’. “It is shiny with mischief, crafted with guile, and performed with eager wit… Why, then, should the whole enterprise feel so curiously thin and cold to the touch,” the review read.

Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery sees Edward Norton as a billionaire who invites his friends to a murder mystery party. However, one person is found dead, and it’s up to Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc to solve the mystery.

Advertisement

Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery will stream on Netflix from December 23.