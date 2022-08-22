scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery’s first look revealed, director says we will see more of Daniel Craig this time

Also starring Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista among others, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release sometime this year. 

knives outThe sequel to Knives Out will release this year. (Photo: Netflix)

The first look of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is out.

The multi-starrer is a spiritual sequel of Rian’s Academy Award-nominated Knives Out, which starred the likes of Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Toni Colette among others.

In part two, we will once again see Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc investigate a fresh case, for which he will travel all the way to Greece. The official logline of the movie reads, “In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Speaking to Netflix, filmmaker Rian Johnson revealed that in the new feature, we will get to know the character of Daniel Craig much better than we did in the original.

“In the first one, because of the way it was structured, Marta, Ana de Armas’ character, was very much the protagonist. In a big way, Blanc was the threat. He was almost the antagonist in terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end. So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes,” the director stated.

Also Read |House of the Dragon Episode 1 review: Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

In the same chat, Johnson revealed how he chanced upon the interesting title of the movie and said, “So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, “Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?” The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’”

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:07:48 pm
