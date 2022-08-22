Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery’s first look revealed, director says we will see more of Daniel Craig this time

The first look of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is out.
The multi-starrer is a spiritual sequel of Rian’s Academy Award-nominated Knives Out, which starred the likes of Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Toni Colette among others.
In part two, we will once again see Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc investigate a fresh case, for which he will travel all the way to Greece. The official logline of the movie reads, “In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.”
View this post on Instagram
Speaking to Netflix, filmmaker Rian Johnson revealed that in the new feature, we will get to know the character of Daniel Craig much better than we did in the original.
“In the first one, because of the way it was structured, Marta, Ana de Armas’ character, was very much the protagonist. In a big way, Blanc was the threat. He was almost the antagonist in terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end. So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes,” the director stated.
In the same chat, Johnson revealed how he chanced upon the interesting title of the movie and said, “So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, “Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?” The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’”
Subscriber Only Stories
Also starring Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista among others, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release sometime this year.
Top News
Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
Latest News
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery’s first look revealed, director says we will see more of Daniel Craig this time
Officials: Landslide at Shiite shrine in Iraq kills 7
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep it glamorous and chic on their date night
Captain trailer: Arya takes on aliens in this action-packed drama. Watch video
Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar-Gayathri on creating Suzhal The Vortex: ‘When you have a transgender character, you don’t want…’
Rafael Nadal to be seeded 2nd at US Open 2022 as Alexander Zverev confirms withdrawal
What are common cold remedies for children?
Cop, security guard beaten up at East Delhi’s LBS Hospital
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety Nets & Agile Response’ or ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’ UPSC CSE
‘Is biodegradable kite-flying thread also banned?’ HC asks Delhi govt
‘Treated like a terrorist’: UK academic tells Delhi HC on his deportation from Kerala
Form panel to identify temples constructed as per Agamas: Madras HC
Four-member panel formed to enforce fire safety norms for vulnerable buildings: Maharashtra to HC