Glass Onion trailer: Daniel Craig has another murder mystery to solve with new cast members

The trailer of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is out and it promises a thrilling whodunnit by Rian Johnson. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the plot of the film where a murder mystery party turns into an actual murder mystery where the guests are the suspects.

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is a guest at the party who is now tasked with solving the crime. Craig is the only cast member who reprises his role from the first film, which released in 2019. The cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, among others. Norton plays the millionaire who is hosting the murder mystery party.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It has since screened at various other film festivals. Rian Johnson has previously said that he will continue to build the Knives Out franchise.

Rian said in a statement, “The mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you’re making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle.” He added, “That’s actually still the hard part – creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end.”

Daniel Craig said, “We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn’t know how we were going to top that, but we’ve equaled it. The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies is such fun.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releases in theatres on November 23 for one week. It will start streaming on Netflix from December 23.