scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to debut at TIFF

Toronto International Film Festival announced Wednesday that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF.

By: AP | New York |
June 30, 2022 9:03:57 am
Daniel CraigThis image released by Lionsgate shows Daniel Craig in a scene from Knives Out. (Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit Knives Out, will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The Canadian festival announced Wednesday that Glass Onion will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF, running Sept. 8-18. Knives Out also launched in Toronto, in 2019.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

While Knives Out was released by Lionsgate, Netflix last year bought two sequels for $450 million. The streamer will release the film in late 2022.

In Glass Onion, Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for a new mystery. It co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Best of Express Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh
What Ranveer Singh has to do to get likes, comments from wife Deepika Padukone
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement