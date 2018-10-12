Glass’ new trailer promises a dark superhero-supervillain spectacle

Glass releases on January 18, 2019.

Glass’s second trailer is here. The M Night Shyamalan film is the third installment in this horror-superhero trilogy that began with Unbreakable starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson in 2000. It later got a sequel called Split in 2016 starring James McAvoy as a man with 23 different personalities.

While the first film, Unbreakable, focussed on Willis’ character David Dunn (a man with an undamageable body), Split focussed on McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, the aforementioned man with a dissociative identity disorder. The film also showed him with a dark personality eventually resulting in a superhumanly powerful cannibalistic force of evil.

The third installment is Glass, a film with Samuel L Jackon’s character Elijah Price in the centre. While Elijah’s bones are as fragile as glass (hence the name), he has a genius mind and loves pulling the strings from behind the scenes. Both the trailers show the three main characters are incarcerated together and overseen by Sarah Paulson’s character Dr Ellie Staple. She specialises in patients with delusions of grandeur and is under the impression that her patients have that, and not actual superpowers.

The trailer has set the stage for a battle between David Dunn and Kevin Crumb or Beast. The synopsis suggests that their encounter will be orchestrated by Glass, the master manipulator. This is a dark spin on the comic-book genre, and trailers suggest this may be the best movie in the series.

Glass releases on January 18, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd