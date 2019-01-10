Glass early reviews: Critics call the film scattered and disappointing

The early reviews of M Night Shyamalan’s much anticipated film Glass are out and it looks like the film has disappointed critics. Glass completes the trilogy after Unbreakable and Split. The film stars Samuel L Jackson, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis and Sarah Paulson in lead roles.

Here’s what the critics are saying about Glass:

Variety called Glass ‘occupying’ and wrote, “It’s good to see Shyamalan back (to a degree) in form, to the extent that he’s recovered his basic mojo as a yarn spinner. But ‘Glass’ occupies us without haunting us; it’s more busy than it is stirring or exciting. Maybe that’s because revisiting this material feels a touch opportunistic, and maybe it’s because the deluge of comic-book movies that now threatens to engulf us on a daily basis has leeched what’s left of the mystery out of comics.”

IGN wrote that the film felt scattered, “Despite a strong cast and an interesting concept Shyamalan never quite manages to pull together the two worlds of Unbreakable and Split into one cohesive film. Never sure whether it’s a heroic superhero story or a psychological thriller, Glass feels more than a little scattered and with its uneven and disappointing third act, ultimately unsatisfying.”

Indiewire wrote, “The trouble with ‘Glass’ isn’t that its creator sees his own reflection at every turn, or that he goes so far out of his way to contort the film into a clear parable for the many stages of his turbulent career; the trouble with ‘Glass’ is that its mildly intriguing meta-textual narrative is so much richer and more compelling than the asinine story that Shyamalan tells on its surface.”

Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film tries too hard and added, “As a trilogy-closer, it’s a mixed bag, tying earlier narrative strands together pleasingly while working too hard (and failing) to convince viewers Shyamalan has something uniquely brainy to offer in the overpopulated arena of comics-inspired stories.”

Glass releases in India on January 18.