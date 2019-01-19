Glass director M Night Shyamalan would do a Marvel or DC movie on this condition

M Night Shyamalan says he is open to directing superheroes movies for Marvel or DC if they have the element of weirdness.

The director is currently promoting his film Glass, the third part of his own subtle superhero trilogy. The other two are — Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2017).

When asked whether he would like to helm a big budget superhero franchise, the director told Entertainment Weekly, “I mean, you never know, you never know.”

“There’s been light conversations in the past about these things. But it would have to be in a way that would allow for very weird, big weirdness to be okay,” he added.

Shyamalan, however, believes Marvel films have got weirder over the years with films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok.

“I think [things] are changing. Finding a fresh take on the comic book genre is a very powerful approach now to these movies, and I think one what everybody is looking for,” the director said.

Glass, featuring James McAvoy, Samuel L Jackson and Bruce Willis, released on Friday.

Shymalan’s Glass received a mixed review from The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer. She wrote in her 2.5 star review, “Shyamalan juggles all these pieces together in that mental facility, cracks some feeble jokes at tall buildings that are a “marvel” and heroes that “avenge” (said by Jackson himself, the Nick Fury of The Avengers), packs in characteristic plot twists of which some you see coming from afar, and promises a bigger end and a larger meaning than the film eventually delivers.”