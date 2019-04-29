Toggle Menu
We are all in for Girls Trip 2: Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah said she wants the follow-up to the hit 2017 comedy Girls Trip to happen as soon as possible, and that the cast is just waiting for a script.

Latifah said she wants the follow-up to the hit 2017 comedy to happen as soon as possible, and that the cast are just waiting for a script.

“We are all in for Girls Trip 2. We’re just waiting for a script to be honest. Tiffany (Haddish) called me like two weeks ago like, ‘I know if me and you and Jada (Pinkett Smith) and Regina (Hall) get in the room, we can write this script’.

“She’s talking like she doesn’t have a job. But we really want to make it happen as soon as possible,” Latifah told People magazine.

Girls Trip was directed by Malcolm D Lee.

