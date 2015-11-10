Gigi Hadid puts her boxing skills on display

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: November 10, 2015 12:22:58 pm
Model Gigi Hadid has showed her strength and boxing skill in an Instagram video.
The 20-year-old fashion model was wearing a pair of black training tights and a crop boxing jacket which she teamed with a pair of boxing gloves, reported Aceshowbiz.
“Good morning,” she captioned the photo.
Apart from her boxing sessions with the instructor, Gigi was spent some nice time with her mother on brunch.
The supermodel donned an over-sized grey blazer over a skintight T-shirt and a pair of white ripped jeans, for the outing.
