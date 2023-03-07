scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Ghosted trailer: Chris Evans plays the unsuspecting boyfriend to Ana de Armas’ spy, watch

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas reunite for new Apple TV Plus action-romance Ghosted. The two previously collaborated for Knives Out and The Gray Man.

ghosted trailerChris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted.

The first full trailer of MCU star Chris Evans and Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas’ film Ghosted is out, and by the looks of it, the Dexter Fletcher directorial will be offering tons of action and comedy with a generous dose of romance.

Ghosted, a popular internet slang, refers to the concept of a partner breaking-up with their significant other by altogether refusing to respond or react to the other’s attempts to reach out for closure and explanation. A similar thing seems to happen to Evans’ character, who one day meets Ana and they go out on a date. Later, Chris tries reaching out to her, but in vain.

The trailer until then seems to indicate that this might be a romantic comedy, but immediately switches gears in its second half as we see Ana introduced as some sort of super spy, while Evans helps her fight goons and identifies himself as ‘the boyfriend’. This, if pulled off well, would be an interesting and fun subversion of action-comedies like Tom Cruise’s Knight and Day, where the male lead is the spy and the female lead, an unsuspecting person who gets taken along for a ride.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”

Ghosted is slated to premiere on April 21 on Apple TV Plus.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 14:42 IST
