Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer: The next-gen paranormal hunters are here

Ghostbusters: Afterlife releases on on July 10, 2020. Ghostbusters: Afterlife releases on on July 10, 2020.

The Ghostbusters sequel, which franchise fans have been waiting for a long time, just got a trailer. The film is a direct sequel to the original Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Ghostbusters Afterlife is the fourth film in the franchise.

Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman who directed the original two installments, has helmed Ghostbusters Afterlife. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd.

Two children (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) and their single mother (Carrie Coon) have to relocate to their grandfather’s house in “the middle of nowhere” due to financial difficulties.

Strange paranormal activity starts to, literally, shake the town they have moved to. The kids discover the secret of their grandfather and also his equipment. And also a jumpsuit on which “Spengler” is written, indicating they are Egon’s grandchildren.

The film looks fun and fresh. Fresh because while it is a direct sequel, it is also a lot different from the original movies. The kids appear to be the main characters. The tone is also not that flippant.

Paul Rudd plays a supporting character and the one in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Paul Rudd plays a supporting character and the one in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Paul Rudd plays a supporting character and the one who introduces the legend of the Ghostbusters to the children since they have acquired an almost mythical quality.

We know Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will reprise their roles from the original movies, though they do not appear in the trailer.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s official synopsis reads, “From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife releases on July 10, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd