Ghostbusters 2020 to have two newcomers

The makers of Ghostbusters 2020 have cast two newcomers Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim.

The duo will join the ensemble cast featuring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace.

Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original Ghostbusters, will helm Ghostbusters 2020.

According to Variety, the story will be an extension of the original and focus on Coon, a single mother, and her family, including Wolfhard as her son.

“Celeste and Logan are rare talents and we’re all grateful that they’ll be lending their unique voices to GB20,” Reitman said in a statement.

The film, produced by Ivan Reitman, is set to hit theatres in 2020.