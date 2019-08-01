George Takei would consider returning for Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

Star Trek veteran George Takei has said he would be open to featuring in Quentin Tarantino’s big screen take on the beloved sci-fi franchise if the script was right.

The actor played Hikari Sulu, the helmsman of the USS Enterprise in the original 1960s hit TV series.

Asked if he’d join Tarantino’s film, Takei told The Blast, “Well, it all depends. He is a very individualistic filmmaker, so he will decide how he envisions it, who he is gonna cast.”

When further prodded on what he would say in case Tarantino calls, the actor said, “It depends on the script.”

Recently, William Shatner, who played Captain James T Kirk in the show, said he would love to be a part of a Tarantino-directed “Star Trek” movie.

The filmmaker previously said if he would direct a Star Trek film, it would be R-rated ” and his last movie.