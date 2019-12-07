George Miller to return for Mad Max Fury Road sequel?

Mad Max: Fury Road stars Tom Hardy in titular role. Mad Max: Fury Road stars Tom Hardy in titular role.

A sequel to 2015 action film Mad Max Fury Road could be happening as director George Miller has hinted the same. The Aussie filmmaker told Deadline that he is not done with the Mad Max chapter of his life yet.

“I’m not done with the Mad Max story and I think you have to be a multi-tasker and there’s certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike after this. We’re in preparation on that as well. It’s an interesting question, the idea of multi-tasking. I discuss this with other filmmakers and I think what happens to me is that when you’re working on one thing, and you get so distracted and focused on that one thing, it’s like a creative holiday to focus on the other one for a bit. It helps you achieve that objectivity, to look at the thing afresh each time and say, I thought I was doing this, but it doesn’t seem to be the case now,” Miller said.

Fury Road was the fourth installment and a soft reboot of the Mel Gibson starrer original trilogy. Starring Tom Hardy in the titular role of Max Rockatansky, the film received highly positive reviews and was a box office success. Charlize Theron, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Nicholas Hoult, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee, and Courtney Eaton also starred in the movie.

George Miller and the studio Warner Bros that owns the rights were in a legal tussle over unpaid bonuses that Miller claimed the studio didn’t pay. The studio said otherwise. Now it appears the studio and the filmmaker have sorted out their differences.

Hardy had last year spoken about his wish to star in at least two more Mad Max movies. “There was always a plan to do three of them. I think we are still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to do the next one,” Hardy told Variety at San Diego Comic-Con. He added, “But a lot of projects are in radial, you know, you wait for something to land or when it’s real. As soon as it’s real, we’ll jump on it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd